Weather Alert

...SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Light snow expected across southeast Washington and much of the Idaho Panhandle through Tuesday morning. A wetter storm system will follow late Tuesday night with heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Uniontown, Pullman, Airway Heights, Oakesdale, Downtown Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Plummer, Fairfield, Rockford, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Moscow, La Crosse, Sandpoint, Priest River, Potlatch, Cheney, Colfax, Worley, Rosalia, Tekoa, Eastport, Bonners Ferry, Davenport, Hayden, Genesee, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, and Athol. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winter travel conditions are expected to develop and could impact the Monday morning commute. &&