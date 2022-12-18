SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting early in the morning on Sunday left one person dead and sent another victim to hospital. Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports the suspect is now in custody.
According to SPD, officers responded to an apartment complex on east Wedgewood Ave. in north Spokane at around 1 a.m., where they found two victims shot at the scene. One was transported, while the other died due to their injuries.
SPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU) began an investigation, following leads to identify the suspect. On Sunay afternoon, investigators located the suspect on east Upriver Dr. With assistance from SWAT and the Violent Crimes Task Force, the suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 2 p.m.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested with charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. No other suspects are being sought at this time. The investigation remains on-going, and additional charges may be brought later.
The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.
SPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.