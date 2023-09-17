LEWISTON, Idaho — One person died after motorcycle accident in Lewiston on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.
According to the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), police and fire crews were dispatched to 14th Street and 14th Avenue. James Weese, 25, was driving the motorcycle carrying Alyssa Slusher, 24, when the motorcycle lost control and struck a parked car.
Due to severe injuries, Lewiston Police Major Collision Investigation Team responded. Weese was life-flighted to Spokane for his injuries. Slusher was succumbed to her injuries.
Weese and Slusher were both wearing helmets.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Sgt Craig Roberts or Officer Chris Smith of the Major Collision Investigation Team at Lewiston Police at 208-746-0171.