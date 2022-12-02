SPOKANE, Wash. - US-395 is back open near Dragoon Road in North Spokane after a fatal crash investigation closed the roadway.
Last Updated: Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.
This is unfortunately a fatality collision. Thoughts and hearts go out to all affected. Detour is using North Rd. No ETA for reopening. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 3, 2022
WSP said US-395 near Dragoon Road is closed and will be for several hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.