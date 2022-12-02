TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, Wash. - US-395 is back open near Dragoon Road in North Spokane after a fatal crash investigation closed the roadway.

Last Updated: Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.

A fatal crash in North Spokane has closed US-395 in North Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says the closure could last for several hours.

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

WSP said US-395 near Dragoon Road is closed and will be for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

