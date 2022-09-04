LANGLEY, Wash. - One person is dead and 10 others missing after a float plane crashed into the Puget Sound Sunday, according to the most recent update from the U.S. Coast Guard.
The plane was bound for Renton from Friday Harbor when it crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island. Multiple agencies, including Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff, and S. Whidbey Fire & EMS responded to the crash, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.
One deceased individual was recovered from the scene, while 10 others remain unaccounted for. The Coast Guard says a search is underway for nine adults and a child.