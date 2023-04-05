SPOKANE, Wash. - A head-on collision on Alki Way Tuesday night left one person dead and two others critically injured. The initial investigation shows speed was a likely factor.
According to Spokane Police Department, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on April 4 at Alki Way and Broadway Ave. Units from SPD, Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Valley Fire Department, and AMR all responded to the scene.
Witnesses told investigators a small four-door hatchback was headed west on Broadway at very high speed. The driver appeared to lose control of the car where Broadway turns into Alki before swerving into the lane of on-coming traffic, colliding head-on with an eastbound truck.
Three people were in the hatchback. One person was killed in the crash, and the other two are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the injured was partially ejected from the car in the impact.
The driver of the truck was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary evidence indicates speed was a factor in the crash, and SPD Major Crimes Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.
Alki Way was closed between Havana and Broadway for several hours while crews tended the scene. The roadway has since reopened.