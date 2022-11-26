SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality.
According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on Trent approaching Pines. A car with four occupants, driven by 60-year-old Daniel Swain of Spokane, was headed westbound when it crossed the center lane, striking Newcomb's car.
A large number of first responders arrived to the accident to find dire circumstances. Three occupants from Swain's vehicle had managed to exit the car on their own, while the fourth had to be extricated after the body of the car was sawed open to allow paramedics access. All four occupants were transported to hospital for treatment, and two of them face life-threatening injuries.
Tragically, Newcomb was pronounced dead at the scene.
All five involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts, and neither drugs nor alcohol factored into the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The eastbound lanes of Trent were blocked until just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday while investigations and cleanup were underway. The road is now fully open.
Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) listed a total of 32 medical and fire personnel on scene, as well as multiple Spokane County Sheriff's Office and WSP units.
SVFD would like to remind residents of Washington State's "Drive to Zero" highway safety plan, aiming for a goal of zero traffic deaths or injuries by the year 2030. They encourage drivers to do their part by driving sober, choosing to go the speed limit, driving distraction free, and wearing seatbelts.