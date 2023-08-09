MOSES LAKE, Wash. — I-90 is fully reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that killed one and left eight injured on Wednesday.
Updated on August 9 at 6:24 p.m.
One person died and eight were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP says the driver that caused the crash was travelling eastbound when they attempted to pass a car on the left. The driver struck gravel and rolled multiple times getting ejected from their car. The vehicle the causing driver attempted to pass was forced into the median, crossed into westbound lanes and struck another vehicle. No criminal charges are being filed at this time.
The causing driver was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.
I-90 westbound east of Moses Lake remains completely blocked with one eastbound lane open. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Last updated: Aug. 9 at 4:25 p.m.
A crash in which at least one person was seriously injured on I-90 east of Moses Lake is blocking the freeway in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
Westbound lanes are completely blocked, while one eastbound lane is open, according to the state patrol. There is no estimated time for reopening.
WSP confirmed three vehicles were involved in this crash and nine people were injured. No fatalities have been confirmed at this time.
*UPDATE* I’ve been updated that no fatalities have occurred at this time, thankfully. However we know 3 vehicles were involved and 9 injured.— District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) August 9, 2023
WB is closed with a detour at exit 289 to Rd 3. EB traffic is moving slowly. I will update shortly.
A spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation said LifeFlight may be landing on the westbound lanes of the freeway.