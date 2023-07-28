LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — The 21-year-old man driving the Honda Accord has died from his injuries.
Updated on July 28 at 4:10 p.m.
A head-on collision occurred on US-95 near Thorn Creek early this morning, leaving both drivers with serious injuries.
On July 28 around 2:40 a.m., Idaho State Police were called to a collision on US-95 near Thorn Creek in Latah County.
As police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling northbound and moved into the southbound lane of traffic hitting a Subaru Forester head-on.
A 35-year-old man from Harvard, Idaho was driving the Subaru Forester, and a 21-year-old man from Clarkston, Wash. was driving the Honda Accord. Both were transported to the hospital from injuries due to the crash.
Traffic on US-95 was blocked in the southbound lanes for approximately two hours, but the scene has been cleared.
Seatbelt use is being investigated, but evidence on scene indicated that alcohol may have been involved. This is still an ongoing investigation.