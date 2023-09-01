Police lights - Vault

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on northbound SR 291 and Sunrise Drive.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), road closures were in place between Sunrise Drive and Suncrest Drive for hours following the crash. All roads are now open.

We do not know if the motorcyclist is the one who died at this time. WSP will release further details of this incident as they continue to investigate.

