STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on northbound SR 291 and Sunrise Drive.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), road closures were in place between Sunrise Drive and Suncrest Drive for hours following the crash. All roads are now open.
FINAL: This collision has been cleared and SR 291 has fully reopened. https://t.co/BsVkevYxgQ— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 1, 2023
We do not know if the motorcyclist is the one who died at this time. WSP will release further details of this incident as they continue to investigate.