SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies and Traffic Unit investigators pronounced one man dead following a motorcycle crash on Freya in Spokane.
On Aug. 27 around 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at a roundabout on north Freya Road near 7500 block.
Witnesses who called in the crash stated that the severely injured male had no pulse and CPR was being done.
Spokane County fire arrived to provide additional medical care, but the man died at the scene.
Initial information from witnesses described that the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was traveling south on Freya and failed to maneuver the roundabout. He hit the center island of the roundabout and crashed.
This remains an active investigation, information will be released as investigators learn more.