DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Douglass County yesterday has been identified.
Suspect 27-year-old Dalton Potter shot 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell multiple times after she escaped his vehicle. Longwell died on-scene according to the Douglass County Sheriff's Office.
Potter has been booked into the Chelan County Jail on first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder charges.
The attempted murder charges are a result of Potter shooting and hitting the witnesses vehicle that was occupied by two people.
Douglas County Detectives and Deputies will be continuing an investigation.
Last Updated: Jan. 22 at 3:15 p.m.
Douglass County Deputies have arrested one person after they shot multiple rounds near Badger Mountain Road.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), witnesses saw a female passenger fall out of a car where the male driver followed her and shot her multiple times. The male then began shooting at the witnesses vehicle before they drove away.
The witnesses sustained minor injuries. Right now, we do not know the condition of the female who was shot.
The suspect fled the scene but with assistance from local law enforcement agencies the suspect was found and arrested.
DCSO believed this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will continue with an investigation.
Last Updated: Jan. 21 at 9:50 p.m.
The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area.
Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect.
The Law Enforcement Warning is set to end at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.