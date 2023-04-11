WALLACE, Idaho - One person is dead following a "tragic accident" at the Galena Mine Complex near Wallace on Tuesday.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Department confirmed with NonStop Local that a miner was working underground during a routine operation when the ground collapsed, tripping the miner.
All operations at the Galena Mine have been suspended until further notice.
Galena Mine is working the Mine Safety and Health Administration to continue investigating this incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.