SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle versus house crash on Mission Avenue.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the driver of the car died on scene following the crash. Emergency crews performed CPR on the victim but were unable to revive them. Spokane firefighters say they are investigating if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
SFD says the homeowners are away and no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.
Mission Avenue between Stone Street and Nelson Street will be closed for several hours.
Last Updated: March. 6 at 4:35 p.m.
Mission Avenue is currently blocked westbound due to a vehicle versus house crash.
Emergency crews are on scene and NonStop Local KHQ has a crew gathering more information.
