COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Michael's Parking Lot off of Canfield Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to a release from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, an initial investigation found a man was burglarizing cars in the parking lot near Michael's. An elderly man, armed with a handgun, witnessed the alleged crimes and confronted the suspect.
CDAPD said the suspect then got into a vehicle and, as the elderly man yelled some commands, started driving towards his vehicle at him. At one point, the older man ended up on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle and fired several times at the suspect and hit him at least once.
The suspect's vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, throwing the gunman off the hood. The suspect got out of the vehicle and was on the ground when officers arrived. Officers gave medical aid to both involved parties.
Both were transported to Kootenai Heath, where the burglary suspect died. The older man's condition isn't clear.