AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person was confirmed dead after an accident at a hotel construction site in Airway Heights on Tuesday.
Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) and the general manager of Spokane Tribes Casino were unable to share details into an ongoing investigation. However, they were able to confirm a technical rescue began around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday by Airway Heights Fire Department, and a victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information regarding other victims or injuries.
Authorities are working to contact next of kin. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's office will release the identity and cause of death at a later date.
A Chaplain is at the construction site offering counseling to those at the scene.
AHPD stated there is an active investigation into the incident, and more information will be released when it is available.
Updated: March 7 at 12:45 p.m.
A technical rescue is underway at a construction site near Spokane Tribes Casino, just off of US-2.
Information is limited at this time, but one person has been confirmed injured.