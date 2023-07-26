SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Idaho State Police Department is investigating a crash that left one dead near Sandpoint.
Police say a 40-year-old man was driving north on US-95 when he crossed the southbound lane, leaving the roadway falling over an embankment. The car came to a stop upside down in the middle of a bog leaving the man trapped underneath.
The driver died on the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Traffic on US-95 was slightly impacted while emergency responders worked to investigate the crash and recover the car. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police Department.