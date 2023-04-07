AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) has confirmed that one person is dead after a maintenance mishap near the Spokane International Airport.
On April. 7, SCFD3 and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to an extrication response near 9600 West Harlan Lane. When officers arrived, the victim was dead on-scene.
Currently, the cause is unknown. The medical examiner will release the outcome and name of the victim when appropriate.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.