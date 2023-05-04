SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in North Spokane.
The evening of May 5, officers with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a crash near Division and east Regina Drive. Due to the severity of the crash, both southbound lanes were closed of State Route 395 closed temporarily.
Right now, both lanes are re-opened, however, drivers should use caution while WSP remains on the scene.
WSP confirmed with NonStop Local that the motorcyclist died in this crash.
An investigation is underway.
This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.