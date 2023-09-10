SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Rockford that happened just after 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened westbound on State Route 278 near mile point 3, which is three miles from the Idaho State Line.
The road is partially blocked and traffic is alternating using eastbound lane with no estimated time for reopening, according to WSP.
Spokane County Fire, Life Flight and WSP remain on scene.
It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.
It will now be up to the Spokane Medical Examiner to identify the person that died.