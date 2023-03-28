SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead following a shooting near Spokane Falls Community College.
Around 3 p.m. on March 28, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting at the 1900 block of north Holy Names Court. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead man inside an apartment.
Currently, a suspect has not been located. This remains and active investigation and SPD and major crimes unit remain on-scene. You to avoid the area.
Last updated: March 28 at 5:00 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department has confirmed to NonStop Local they are responding to an active shooting near west Elliott Drive and north Holy Names Court.
Police are asking you to avoid the area due to a risk of safety.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.