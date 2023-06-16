LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Liberty Lake Friday night.
According to police on scene, the driver involved in the crash remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of this crash is unknown at this time.
Appleway Avenue is closed in both directions at Country vista and Fairway Lane as police continue to investigate. You should avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.