SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in south Spokane Sunday afternoon.
According to Sergeant Brandon Armstrong with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a woman was hit while crossing the intersection of South Baltimore Road and South Palouse Highway. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The road is expected to be closed for multiple hours and detours are in place.
The cause of this crash is currently unknown.
Last Updated: June 11 at 6:45 p.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane County Fire District 8 are investigating a fatal crash near S. Baltimore Road and S. Palouse Highway.
Right now, the intersection is completely closed and will be closed for many hours.
Detours are in place but police are asking you to use alternate routes.
NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on-scene working to gather more information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.