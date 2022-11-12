SPOKANE, Wash. - One person died in an apartment fire in Browne's Addition early Saturday morning, according to police on the scene.
The exact cause of death is still under investigation. According to officers with the Spokane Police Department, the victim had to be pulled from the building, and first responders attempted life-saving measures on scene.
According to police, about 12-15 people in the apartment have been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SPOKANE: Tracking a fire in Brown’s addition.— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) November 12, 2022
One person has died, the cause of the death is currently under investigation.
Police tell me first responders attempted life-saving measures when they first arrived.
The person was pulled from the apartment that was burning. pic.twitter.com/H5JLNxD3Sj