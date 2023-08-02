PULLMAN, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman from Moscow, Idaho died following a head-on collision on State Routh 195 near milepost 23.
The 28-year-old was heading northbound on State Route 195, just 2 miles outside of Pullman, when she attempted to pass cars in front of her.
A semi was heading southbound as she attempted to pass the cars. She hit the oncoming semi head-on in the southbound lane.
There were delays along the road due to the accident, but Washington State Patrol have stated that US 195 has reopened and the detour has been removed.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be available as we know more.