MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Cheney High School evacuation center has been moved to Spokane Falls Community College in response to the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one person has died in connection to this fire. It is unknown if the fire was the cause of death. This incident remains under investigation.
It was originally reported that the city of Cheney was under a level 1 (Be Ready!) evacuation order. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief confirmed with NonStop Local there are no evacuation orders for Cheney.
Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations are also in place for the following areas:
- The entire city of Medical Lake
- The southern end of Clear Lake, including West Mallard Bay Road
- The entire town of Four Lakes and the area south along SR 904 and Murphy Road to Jensen Road
- South of SR 904, West of I-90 and North of Medial Lake Four Lakes Road
- East of Silver Lake: Specifically, the area encompassed by Medical Lake-Four Lakes road to Lake Side Drive to Granite Lake Road, with the southern boundary of I-90
- Residents West to Gray Rd, East to Silver Lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to the Medical Lake city limits
- Fancher Road
Last Updated: Aug. 18 at 8:50 p.m.
The Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake has jumped I-90 near Granite Lake, forcing more level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations.
If you live in the area south along SR-904 and Murphy Road to Jenson Road, you need to leave the area immediately.
Fairchild Air Force Base is reminding airmen to use the base lodging if any of their service members are under the level 3 evacuations. The Family Campground on base is full.
A shelter in place has been issued for Lakeland Village, Eastern State Hospital, Martin Hall and Pine Lodge.
Busses are at the Medical Lake High School baseball field for those without a vehicle and need to be evacuated. An evacuation shelter is in place at Cheney High School at 460 N 6th Street, Cheney, WA 99004.
Multiple road closures are also in place due to this fire. Eastbound I-90 is closed at the Tyler/SR 904 interchange; a detour is available via SR 904 through Cheney. Westbound I-90 is closed at the US 2 interchange in Spokane and eastbound at the Tyler interchange. SR 904 is also closed between Betz Road and Four Lakes. SR 902 is closed in both directions.
I-90 is now CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between the Four Lakes interchange (MP 270) and the Tyler interchange (MP 257). Detour for I-90 is SR 904 through Cheney. SR 902 remains CLOSED in both directions at this time. https://t.co/ZZ08vm6Adi pic.twitter.com/9MdI9lgD0S— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 19, 2023
The Gray Fire started around noon on Aug. 18 and continues to burn 3,000 acres at 0% containment. Multiple structures within Medical Lake city limits have been destroyed as winds continue. Both Medical Lake Middle School and High School did not burn down and are safe.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized state mobilization at the request of Spokane County Fire District 3.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
Last Updated: Aug. 18 at 8:00 p.m.
The Gray fire in Medical Lake have reached 3,000 acres with no containment. Multiple building within Medical Lake city limits have been destroyed.
Winds are assisting the fire to sweep through the area and jump any lines that crews are attempting to make.
There are a multitude of crews assigned to this fire and are continuing to get some sort of containment.
Updated on August 18 at 4:59 p.m.
State fire mobilization have been authorized for the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources, at the request of Spokane County Fire District 3.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 4 strike teams, air resources, and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
The Gray Fire started around 12:00 p.m. today and is growing. It is burning through grass, timber and wheat. It is threatening homes, crops, Eastern State Hospital, Lakeland Village, Highway 202 and the town of Medical Lake.
The cause of the fire in now under investigation.
Updated on August 18 at 4:38 p.m.
There are multiple road closures due to the fire near Medical Lake.
Ryan Overton summarized the roads that are currently closed:
- I-90 is still open in both directions, but between milepost 264 and 270 there is smoke over the roadway.
- State Route 902 remains closed at milepost 0 at the Salnave Junction with I-90 all the way to the Medical Lake junction with I-90 on the east end.
- If you are evacuating you can use this road to get out, but no one can drive in.
- You can head towards Four Lakes by taking State Highway 904
- Brooks Road is another option to take to head straight out of Medical Lake towards Airway Heights
STA is continuing to send buses to Medical lake High School to pick up evacuees.
If you are evacuating please head to Cheney High School, the Red Cross Evacuation Center.
Updated on August 18 on 4:16 p.m.
Power lines have been taken down due to fallen trees from this fire.
There are many roads into Medical lake that are currently closed due to fire crews on scene fighting this fire. State Route 902 is FULLY closed in both directions.
The level 3 evacuation is set for the whole city of Medical Lake, east of Silver Lake, South of West Medical Lake Four Lake Road and West and North of I-90.
A level 2 evacuation is issued along I-90 to Hallett Road.
The fire has jumped Silver Lake and it is now on the east side of Silver Lake along South Silver Lake Road.
Updated on August 18 at 3:45 p.m.
All level 2 evacuations have been upgraded to level 3 as the fire has spread into the city of Medical Lake.
The level 3 evacuation extends all the way to the east of Silver Lake.
Washington State DNR estimates the fire to be 500-700 acres and moving fast with the 35 mph wind gusts.
If you live in Medical Lake or in these evacuation areas, a shelter is open at Cheney High School located at 460 N 6th Street.
Updated on August 18 3:15 p.m.
Washington Department of Natural Resources, Eric Keller, have stated that the fire has spread into Medical Lake.
They have also said that they guess there has been at least one structure that is either damaged or on fire.
A shelter is open at Cheney High School located at 460 N 6th Street.
Updated on August 18 at 2:54 p.m.
Fire crews on scene have estimated that the Gray fire has burned about 500 acres.
The level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) have been issued for residents in the areas West to Gray Road, East to Silver Lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to the Medical Lake city limits and Fancher Road.
A evacuation shelter has been set up at Medical Lake High School located at 200 E Barker St.
Updated on August 18 at 2:04 p.m.
Crews on scene said that this fire is our of control and has burned about 500 acres.
Level 3 evacuations (Go Now!) have been issued for residents living west to Gray Road, East to Clear lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to Greengate Lane, and State Route 902 to Greengate Lane. This includes Medical Lake Waterfront Park to Fancher Road.
Emergency management has also issues a shelter in place for Lakeland Village, Eastern State Hospital, Martin Hall and Pine Lodge.
Updated on August 18 at 1:27 p.m.
Spokane County Fire crews have been called to a large brush fire on South Gray Road in Cheney.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire which means that crews need assistance from other departments for a couple more pumpers and ladder truck.
Aircraft and dozers have been assigned to help firefighters on the ground establish a plan of attack.
This is breaking news, check back for updates as we learn receive more information.