SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead following a crash in Spokane Tuesday night.
Around 8:20 p.m. on April 4, the Spokane Police Department responded to reports of a serious car crash on east Alki Way and east Broadway Avenue.
According to SPD, a car with three people was traveling westbound at an extremely high rate of speed before entering the eastbound lane and crashing head-on into a pickup truck.
One of the three people in that car died on-scene. The other two were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene.
SPD says the road will be closed for at least four to six hours. You should avoid the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by SPD.