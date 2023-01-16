AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, an adult female and a toddler. Both sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.
The SCSO says the cause of this crash was caused by the driver passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. The driver was headed north on Craig Rd. when she crossed a double yellow line to pass another vehicle. When the driver appeared to complete the pass, a second vehicle traveling south on Craig Rd. appeared. The driver swerved back into her lane, lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole.
Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights.
According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition.
According to SFD, the driver crashed into a utility pole at a high speed of rate causing power lines to come down.
A serious-injury collision has closed both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway heights, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD).
