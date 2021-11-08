UPDATE:
One person has died at the hospital after a car and semi-truck crashed on US-395 in Clayton.
According to Washington State Patrol, the semi-truck involved was pulling a tanker trailer.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it is received.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CLAYTON, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding to the scene of a crash between a car and semi-truck.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation East, northbound 395 is closed due to the crash.
KHQ viewers described the crash as very loud and shaking buildings in the area.
