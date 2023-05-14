SPOKANE, Wash. - One dog is dead and another is in the hospital following a house fire near Latah Valley.
Around 8 p.m. on May 13, units with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) reported a large column of black smoke visible from over a mile away. When crews arrived, they found the back of the home engulfed in flames and threatening other homes. According to SFD, several trees caught fire, only adding to the fuel load.
Due to the severity of the fire, Spokane County Fire District 8 was called on to ensure enough resources would be available.
While attacking the fire, SFD conducted a rapid search of the house and found two dogs unconscious. One pup was resuscitated using SFD's special pet oxygen mask and then transported to the Spokane Pet Emergency Clinic. SFD reports the dog seems to be doing well. Unfortunately, one dog was unable to be revived. No humans were injured in this fire.
SFD says the surrounding houses of the fire remained unharmed, however, the home that caught fire sustains significant damage on all floors.
The SFD Special investigations unite continues to investigate the cause and origin of this fire.