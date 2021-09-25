UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 5:45 A.M.
Pullman Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.
23-year-old George Melvin Harris III was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with Second Degree Assault. The investigation is ongoing.
One person was fatally shot and another has life threatening injuries following a shooting early Saturday morning near Washington State University's (WSU) campus, the Pullman Police Department (PPD) confirmed.
Just after midnight, police were called to a party at the 1200 block of Northeast Myrtle Street for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance.
When officers were arriving, they reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police found two men with gunshot wounds near Williams Drive and Lybecker Road.
They were transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital, where one of them died. The other man was transported by Lifeflight to a hospital in Spokane.
PPD said at least one of the men has been confirmed a WSU student. The names are not being released until family has been notified.
An investigation is underway and the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory is expected to be on scene later this morning. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and they don't believe there's an active shooter.
WSU Alert tweeted at 5:55 a.m. and said the area has been secured and people in the area can resume normal activities.
Pullman Police continue to investigate. The area has been secured. Officials believe it to be an isolated case. Residents can resume normal activities.— WSUAlert Pullman (@WSUAlertPullman) September 25, 2021
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened outside Washington State University's (WSU) campus near Williams Drive.
PPD told KHQ that two people were shot. According to the Daily Evergreen, WSU's student newspaper, two people were transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital.
KHQ spoke with the mayor of Pullman via email, who said a release will come shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SEPT. 25 AT 2 A.M.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting in the Williams Drive area, according to a WSU Alert that was sent around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. This is between Greek Row and what students call Apartment Land.
Right now, a suspect has not been identified. People in the area are told to return to their homes and stay inside.
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) told KHQ that two people were shot and that an investigation is ongoing.
At 4 a.m., reports started coming in on social media about fatalities and a burglary. PPD told KHQ they can't confirm any fatalities at this time. They also don't believe the two incidents are connected.
UPDATE: I just spoke with @PullmanPolice, at this moment they cannot confirm any fatalities. I asked Pullman PD about reports of a burglary/home invasion. They tell me the shooting and the burglary at this moment do not appear to be connected. We expect more updates shortly. https://t.co/L0cJ6sixW3— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) September 25, 2021
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.