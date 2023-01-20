DEER PARK, Wash. - Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Deer Park, where a person was found dead inside the home.
Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, a structure fire on east A St. off of Stevens Ave. was reported in Deer Park. A full response was called, with numerous crews from Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD4) arriving to the scene. The road was closed in two blocks each direction for crews to safely work the scene.
Inside the fire, a body was found. While firefighters initially believed a second person was unaccounted for, they have since confirmed the victim was the only occupant at the time.
While most of the fire is now under control, additional units are searching for hotspots and ensuring the blaze is completely extinguished. Fire crews have stated the area will remain closed while investigators look into the incident.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later date following notification to next of kin. It is unclear at this time whether the victim died from the fire, or if they passed away before the fire began. The Spokane County medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Commuters in the area should be aware of the road closure and be prepared for slick conditions due to water runoff.