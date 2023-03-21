DEER PARK, Wash. - One person was found dead in a house fire near Deer Park Tuesday night.
Just after 7 p.m. on March. 21, The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to reports of a house fire near the 36500 block of North Echo Drive. According to SFD, when they entered the home, they found a dead body and called the The Spokane County Sheriff's Department (SCSD) to assist.
Currently, the cause of death is unknown. The SFD and SCSD will be holding a joint investigation to figure out what cause the fire and what led up to the death.