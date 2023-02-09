SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause.
On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
Information is extremely limited at this time, but SCSO detectives are looking into whether or not the death is related to the fatal drive-by shooting in nearby Perry District, which left one person dead and injured two others.
The identity of the person and cause of death will be released at a later date.
Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken with investigators, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.