PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed two people inside an apartment Wednesday morning.
Around 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 6, officers responded to a stabbing in the 1000 block of Northeast Williams Street in Pullman.
As they arrived on scene, they found a woman armed with a knife actively assaulting another woman. The armed suspect seemed to be having a mental health crisis when officers took her into custody.
There were two victims, both Pullman residents, in the apartment that were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
A man is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive. While the woman is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Pullman police arrested a 29-year-old woman from California for assault, weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm and attempted murder.
After she is released from the hospital, she will be booked into Whitman County Jail.