SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is in custody and another is in critical condition following a shooting in downtown Spokane Wednesday evening.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 8 p.m. on Sept. 6. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim is currently undergoing treatment for a life-threatening injury.
Police say they received the suspect's description and have a person of interest in custody.
On Sept. 4, Spokane City Council had a public safety meeting addressing the safety of this area in Spokane. An officer on-scene told Nonstop Local that they started emphasizing this location today.
SPD continues to investigate this shooting. You should avoid the area.
Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 9:30 p.m.
