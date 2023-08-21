GEORGE, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting where a man reportedly punched his girlfriend in the face and she responded by shooting him in the elbow.
On Aug. 21 around 11:45 p.m., deputies reported to eastbound I-90 Wildhorse Monument along I-90 near George for a shooting.
A man allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face. The 42-year-old woman from Everest, Kansas responded by shooting him in the elbow.
As deputies arrived on scene, they transported the man to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The woman fled into the brush on the hillside near the monument.
Bureau of Land Management ranger used an infrared camera to find where she was. Law enforcement took her into custody and recovered the weapon.
The man and girlfriend were traveling through Grant County helping a family member move from western Washington to eastern Washington.
The woman's injuries were documented and statements were taken which support the allegation that the woman was attacked first.
In most domestic violence investigations, the primary aggressor is arrested, which would be the person causing the most harm, in this case it would be the gunshot wound.
The 42-year-old woman is in the Grant County Jail for investigations of first-degree assault.
What caused the incident is unclear, but all documents are being sent to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney for review and a charging decision.