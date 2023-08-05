CLE ELUM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol reported to a crash where a car was hit by a U-Haul cargo trailer on I-90 west of Cle Elum.
A 51-year-old man from Issaquah, Wash. was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer. He was pulling a cargo trailer along eastbound I-90 when the trailer broke free.
The trailer went across both lanes of traffic and struck a 2010 Ford Expedition.
A 43-year-old man from Leavenworth, Wash. was driving the Expedition. When the collision occurred it pushed the car into the jersey barrier.
Law enforcement arrived on scene and transported the driver of the Expedition to the hospital for his injuries.
There is no evidence of drugs or alcohol in this incident and the cause is improper securing of cargo.
This is still an active investigation.