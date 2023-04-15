SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in north Spokane.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers were dispatched to the reports of a man shot in the leg outside East Crown Avenue.
Currently, SPD remains on-scene and is conducting a K9 search for the suspect.
SPD told NonStop Local that they are actively searching for the crime scene and have found no evidence outside the gunshot wound to the leg.
This remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information