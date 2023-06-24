SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Spokane due to cooking on the deck area too close to combustibles.
On June 24 around 3:30 p.m., Spokane Fire Department and Fire District #8 were called to an apartment fire in the 2200 block of South Southeast Boulevard.
Flames were extending from a second floor balcony and begun spreading smoke and fire into the second and third floors.
All firefighters attacked the fire on the exterior of the building while searching the structure. They put out the fire that had eventually spread to the surrounding areas.
Both departments skillfully confined the flames to the original area, preventing it from consuming more of the structure and occupants property.
One civilian was injured and treated by paramedics, then transported to the hospital.
The firefighter's efforts saved over $800,000 of property and contents.