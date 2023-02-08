SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting in Perry District Wednesday night left one person dead and two other injured. The suspect or suspects remain at large.
According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the shooting took place on east 7th Avenue and south Helena Street, around 8:30 p.m. Officers arriving to the scene found three victims wounded by gunshot. One was already deceased, but officers provided first aid to the two injured victims until they were transported to hospital for treatment.
SPD does not have an update on their conditions.
Officers are looking for a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey with Washington license plate number ASH3415 in connection to the shooting. If you see the vehicle, call 911 and don't approach it. SPD said the suspects may be armed and dangerous.
SPD said it is possible there is risk to public, because they do not have a suspect nor a motive.
The area was closed for several hours while Major Crimes Unit investigated the scene, but it has reopened.
Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken with investigators, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Updated on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m.
Updated: Feb. 8 at 10:30 p.m.
