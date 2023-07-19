TWISP, Wash. - One young adult is dead and two others severely injured after a rollover crash on Twisp River Rd. on Tuesday night.
According to Okanogan County Sheriff Office, dispatch received reports of a crash at around 11:30 p.m. on July 18. First responders found a Toyota Camry on its top with four occupants inside.
Two men and two women in their 20s were extricated from the wreckage. One of the women died at the scene, while the other woman and the driver both received severe spinal and neck injuries. The fourth passenger was assessed for injuries at the Aero Methow station and released.
The incident remains under investigation, however alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor. Washington State Patrol's assistance was requested on the case.