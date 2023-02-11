GCSO deadly crash Feb. 11

SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager was killed in car crash near Moses Lake Friday evening, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). 

GCSO identified the man as 18-year-old Mario Rodgriguez Jr, of Moses Lake.

Deputies determined that Rodriguez was driving his Mercedes east on Road 4-Northeast and didn't stop at the stop sign at Road L-Northeast. The Mercedes hit a Ford pickup truck traveling southbound.

The 55-year-old man driving the Ford declined medical care at the scene. 

The passenger in the Mercedes, 18-year-old Taylor K. Davidson of Moses Lake, was taken to Samaritan Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

GCSO said Rodriguez’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will perform an autopsy. The GCSO Motor Traffic Unit will continue the investigation. 

