DEER PARK, Wash. — A 27-year-old woman died Sunday evening after her car crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck on State Route 395 just north of Deer Park, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was identified as Kellee Vanhook of Chewelah. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, and her next of kin was notified by a state patrol chaplain.
The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Robert Plumage of Spokane, was not injured. He was also wearing a seatbelt. He is facing pending charges, and the state patrol said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Both vehicles, a silver 2001 Chevrolet Metro and a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, were totaled.
The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. about one mile north of Deer Park. The cause of the crash is under investigation.