POST FALLS, Idaho - A single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Post Falls killed one person and resulted in a vehicle fire and extrication response on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, crews arrived to reports of a crash on westbound I-90 just before the Spokane St. exit and found a vehicle crashed off the side of a bridge. The front end of the car was flattened from the impact, and the vehicle was on fire.
KCFR confirmed a person was inside the vehicle, clearly deceased, and crews are still working to extricate the body.
The cause of the crash is unknown, and investigators will be on scene for at least several hours. Traffic is congested through the area, and drivers might consider a detour if possible.