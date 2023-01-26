MITCHELL, S.D. - An Airway Heights couple appeared in court on Thursday, Jan. 26 for charges of second-degree murder of an 8-year-old girl last September after they were found in Mitchell, South Dakota with the girl's remains.
The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's partner, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, were found at a residence in Mitchell in December. There, officers discovered a U-Haul tow-behind trailer containing a coffin with their daughter's body inside. They allegedly told Mitchel Police Department officers their daughter had died in Airway Heights on Sept. 10, but they kept her in a coffin because they wanted to "spend more time" with her.
According to court documents, a search of their Airway Heights home also revealed zip ties, cleaning products used excessively, air fresheners in nearly every outlet and handwritten notes on whether caskets could be delivered directly to them. In court today, the judge revealed the 8-year-old child weighed only 26 pounds when she died, far below the average 40-87 pounds expected of a girl her age.
In their separate court appearances, the judge ordered a $1 million bond for each defendant. The public defenders representing Miller and Kurmoyarov did not try to oppose the bonds, though Kurmoyarov's lawyer stated they may revist the bond amount as more details come to light.
Both defendants remain in Spokane County Jail. Their arraignments are set for Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.
The Airway Heights Police Department, MPD, Spokane Tribal Police Department, Spokane County Forensics and Spokane County Major Crimes Unit are all investigating.