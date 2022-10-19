SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
Gregory said he wasn't sure if the man was struck by the train. Gregory said the man could’ve fallen down by the wind of the train or glanced by the train and somehow ended up “falling down."
Gregory said the man ended up having minor injuries and couldn't confirm if he was taken to the hospital.
SCSO turned the investigation over to BNSF.