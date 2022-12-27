OTHELLO, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Tuesday evening.
According to ACSO, deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 600 block of Kristina Road in Othello on the evening of Dec. 27.
Deputies learned a 20-year-old man had been shot while inside a house. The victim transported to a regional hospital for specialized care while in stable condition. ACSO did not share if any suspects have been identified or arrested.
ACSO investigators asked that anyone with information related to the incident reach out by calling (509)-659-1122. Anyone who submits tips can remain anonymous.