WARDEN, Wash. - A family from Othello is facing tragedy after a planned Friday outing on the water took a deadly turn.
On Nov. 11, a father took his three sons out fishing on Soda Like just west of Warden when the canoe apparently flipped. Family members back at home grew concerned when the four did not return after nightfall and went searching for them. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) the family found one of the children, a 10-year-old boy, along the shore and immediately called 9-1-1.
"He's a very brave little boy," said GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman.
A search and rescue effort was underway immediately, with teams from GCSO, Grant County Fire Districts 4 and 5, Moses Lake Fire Department, AMR, and Airlift Northwest and LifeFlight.
The 10-year-old was transported to a Moses Lake hospital for treatment of hypothermia while crews continued to search for the remaining three family members. Just after midnight, the body of his 8-year-old brother was recovered.
Search efforts at Soda Lake resumed at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, including members of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and a drone to scan the water and shoreline from above. Members of the family and supporters remained at the scene as well.
A 6:30 p.m. update on Saturday from GCSO said the 32-year-old father and his 6-year-old son have not yet been found.
Foreman said they are still unsure what caused the canoe to tip and whether or not they were wearing life jackets. He urges the public to always wear a safety vest when on the water.
"We are crestfallen that the family and Othello community have suffered such a painful loss," shared GCSO in their update.
They go on to implore residents, "We really want to find this father and his son so they can return to their family. We understand that there are a lot of others who feel the same way. To help us, we ask people to, please, not disturb the water at the scene. Doing so will stir up silt and interfere with tomorrow’s dive and drone operations. We greatly appreciate your cooperation."
GCSO asks anyone with more information about the incident to call the Grant County Sherriff's Office at 509-754-2011.