SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition.
Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students.
They are in the hospital in critical condition.
The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident.
Last Updated : Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road.
SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that rolled were airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle has minor injuries and is suspected to be okay.