SEATTLE, Wash. - One person has been transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries being shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed. 

Right now, it is unclear if the person was a student or not. According to SPD, the suspect fled from the school but has now been arrested. 

Families are able to pick up students at a nearby location. Seattle Public Schools have cancelled classes at Ingraham High School for Wednesday, Nov. 9. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updates as more information becomes available.

